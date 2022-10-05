Home News Fairytale hydrangea in Romano, new plants planted
Fairytale hydrangea in Romano, new plants planted

Romano’s hydrangea

To illustrate to visitors the contents of Romano’s public hydrangea are the eight panels arranged along the path of the Hydrangea Garden which, among numerous species of the ornamental plant, also includes the more than one hundred year old Hydrangea Quercifolia of the eighteenth century and the recent Coco of 2010

ROMANO CANAVESE. The cobbled path that leads from the historic village to the ancient 13th-century tower, symbol of Romano, is enriched on both sides by over sixty types of hydrangeas planted in the educational and promotional public hydrangea inaugurated in 2015.

The numerous hydrangea plants of different qualities of what was considered the largest public hydrangea in Piedmont by the curators of the Ortensia Liberty project: the expert, scholar of the sector Eva Boasso Ormezzano and Saskia Pellion owner of the Vivaio Anna Peyron is still a point of attraction for passers-by and tourists, cared for voluntarily and anonymously by a Romanese lady who, together with her husband, takes care of the plants.

Plants that last spring returned to bloom with their different colors after some unknown vandals had uprooted and damaged more than ten of the hundreds of Grayswood and Kiyosumisawa hydrangea plants, abandoned on the edge of the path, at the beginning of last summer 2021.

The mayor Oscarino Ferrero had then strongly condemned, like many inhabitants of the town, that incomprehensible vandalism and ensured, as he confirmed again this year, the will to maintain and expand the local Ortensieto: “We have home new hydrangea plants – now assures the mayor Oscarino Ferrero – and we will replace all the hydrangeas that will be necessary with new plants, of various species, to keep the interest in our public hydrangea always high, of which we are obviously proud, which is followed with commitment by a volunteer Romanese lady to whom I want to give a public thanks for the care of the hydrangea plants, which remain one of the tourist attractions of our country ».

On the occasion of the inauguration of this colorful installation in the most evocative part of the historic village towards the Tower, the mayor Oscarino Ferrero had promised the involvement of the Romans also through the progressive expansion of the hydrangea, the planting of a new hydrangea plant for each child. born in Romano Canavese.

