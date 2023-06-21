Fangshan, Beijing: Promote the construction of the “three major cultural groups” of Zhoukoudian, Liulihe, and Yunju Temple to polish the golden business card of Beijing’s “source” culture

Jin Lu, deputy head of Fangshan District, answered questions from reporters. (Photo provided by the Propaganda Department of Fangshan District Committee)

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, June 21 (Reporter Yin Xingyun) On the afternoon of June 21, the Information Office of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government held a series of themed press conferences on “Beijing implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“. Jin Lu, deputy head of Fangshan District, said in response to a question from a reporter from People’s Daily Online that in recent years, Fangshan District has been making great efforts to promote the construction of the “three major cultural groups” of Zhoukoudian, Liulihe, and Yunju Temple, polishing the golden name card of Beijing’s “source” culture. Promote the construction of a national cultural center.

Focus on building Zhoukoudian world ancient human cultural tourism resort

The Peking Man Site at Zhoukoudian is one of the first batch of world cultural heritage in China, and it is the most abundant, systematic and valuable early Paleolithic human site in the world so far. “Cultural relics are living history, and we unify the protection of cultural relics with their revitalization and utilization.” Jin Lu introduced that Fangshan District compiled and implemented a new version of the “Zhoukoudian Site Protection Plan” and completed the “Zhoukoudian National Archaeological Site Park Plan” to build protection The “Four Beams and Eight Pillars” of the world‘s cultural heritage, four phases of site monitoring and protection projects have been carried out in succession, and the protected building of Yuanren Cave has been awarded the “Innovation Award” for cultural heritage protection by UNESCO. Fangshan District also created the “Peking Man” 4D film and the immersive experience of “Meeting Ancestors”, and launched China‘s first ancient human figure “Peking Man” image and a lively virtual primitive child “Yuan Yuan”, spanning thousands of years, and The audience was pleasantly surprised and interacted, and rich research activities such as “Museum Wonderful Night” and “Archaeological Laboratory” were also carried out, attracting more citizens and friends, especially young people, to enter the museum and history.

This year, Fangshan has fully launched the construction of Zhoukoudian National Archaeological Site Park and the creation of 5A-level national tourist attractions. Focusing on the three major display clues of human origin, biological evolution, and geological evolution, Fangshan has used dozens of display methods to build 5 major functional areas. From ancient times to modern times, we strive to build Zhoukoudian National Archaeological Site Park into a model for the protection and utilization of ancient human remains in the world.

Focus on building the display window of early Chinese civilization in Liulihe

The Ruins of Yandu in Zhou Dynasty in the west of Liulihe is the evidence of Beijing’s city-building history of more than 3,000 years. A large number of precious cultural relics such as bronzes and carved oracle bones have been unearthed from the site. Among them, Jin Ding and Bo Ju Ge are the “treasures of town halls” of the Capital Museum and have become Beijing’s long-standing cultural relics. Important symbols of history. Jin Lu said that Fangshan District unifies archaeological research with inheritance and innovation. In order to reproduce the historical memory of the capital, Fangshan focuses on creating the next World Heritage project in Beijing and promotes various tasks at a high level. At present, the Liulihe National Archaeological Site Park has been successfully approved, the park planning has been approved by the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, and the first phase of the archaeological site park is under construction. In September this year, the 2023 Beijing Public Archeology Season and the First Yan Culture Festival of “Public Archaeology · Exploring the Origin of Beijing” will be held here, and rich cultural experience activities such as “Exploring the Mysteries of the Site and Shoveling a Millennium” will be carried out. Citizens and friends are welcome to come participate.

Focus on building Yunju Temple International Stone Carving Cultural Exchange Resort

Yunju Temple, a thousand-year-old temple, is known as the “Great Wall of Stone Scriptures”. The six dynasties from the Sui Dynasty to the Ming Dynasty continued to engrave scriptures for thousands of years. The 14,278 stones found are still well preserved after thousands of years. In particular, there are more than 60 kinds of stones that have been lost at home and abroad. The unique Buddhist classic, known as “the most important treasure of the country”. Jin Lu introduced that Fangshan District unifies the protection of stone scriptures with the inheritance of cultural context, actively carries out the digital protection and utilization of Yunju Temple cultural relics, and digitally collects and protects stone scriptures, paper scriptures, wooden scriptures, etc., so that cultural relics can be vividly displayed . Focusing on carrying forward the spirit of “Stone Classics”, we launched cultural brand activities such as “Exhibition of Scriptures Cultural Festival”, “Prosperous Yunju Concert” and “Yunju Yunju” to promote the fashionable expression of traditional culture and the modern transformation of heavy culture.

Jin Lu said that Fangshan District vigorously promotes the in-depth integration and development of culture and tourism, insists on using culture to create tourism, tourism promotes culture, Beijing source culture as the guide, and the three major cultural groups as the core, linking Fangshan World Geopark and Shidu Scenic Area Rich cultural and tourism resources such as Qinglong Lake, Fangfang Mountain, and Pofengling, as well as major cultural and tourism projects such as the Beijing Base of the National Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center and the International Wine Town under construction, create international boutique tourism routes and create cultural and tourism integration. New formats, launch a series of new cultural and tourism products, integrate history and culture into people’s lives, radiate the brilliance of the times, and strive to build Fangshan into a world-renowned cultural tourism destination.

(Editors in charge: Yin Xingyun, Bao Congying)

Share for more people to see

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

