Mourning in the wine world. Count Rambaldo Bevacqua di Panigai, one of the pioneers of heroic viticulture and owner of the historic Villa Maria di Farra di Soligo, passed away at the age of 84 after a brief illness. Condolence to Farra, where everyone remembers him with affection, but also in the wine world and throughout the Sinistra Piave and beyond.

The Bevacqua family has its roots back in 1080 and has been present in Farra di Soligo since the mid-19th century. Rambaldo himself, many years ago, in the agrarian arrangement of a land owned by him, you discover some finds from the Lombard period. Far-sighted with respect to the potential of Prosecco, starting from the Eighties the entrepreneur began the restoration of the company which takes its name from the heroic vineyards.

“Rambaldo, such an important name for such a humble person, a great and concrete man, proudly Alpine (lieutenant) solved his problems by minimizing them without ever weighing on others and so he did until the end – the family remembers – was passionate of history, he loved to tell what he discovered with his many researches, also on the history of his family and with the archaeological discoveries, in his own lands, of Lombard finds ».

After the First World War the vineyards owned by the Panigai family were rebuilt and swords and remains were found which, it was thought at the time, were recent. In the seventies new works brought to light swords and a umbo. Experts dated them dating back to the first Lombard descent in Italy. «Let’s remember him with joy, as he was, a positive person, always ready to toast with a good glass of Prosecco», add the family. Even the mayor of Farra di Soligo, Mattia Perencin, wanted to remember him with a post on Facebook. «Bad news for our country – he wrote him – Farra di Soligo loses one of the historical and most representative characters of our community; Count Rambaldo Bevacqua di Panigai was a dynamic and very active person, well-liked by all. I will keep the good memory of the chats with him on the history of our country. I cling to Giuseppina, to her children Falcomario and Francesca and to the whole family in this sad moment ». Count Rambaldo also leaves his son-in-law, his nephews Elena, Alessandro and Silvia and his sister Massimilla. The funeral will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 11 in the church of Farra di Soligo. Any donations collected outside the church will be donated to cancer research.