Rome, Mourinho Pied Piper. Dotto’s analysis

Karsdorp is the last on the list on the altar of his method. He is happy only if the group is at his feet: but if his ego rejoices, here are the premises of the debacle

Here we go again. Is the boat leaking? Someone is thrown overboard. It is a method, even before a necessity. Mourinho method. José’s altar is a rosary of successes but also of sacrificial victims. Innocent blood? Irrelevant. Blood useful for the cause. Yesterday Rick Karsdorp (not naming him was a refined way to name him at maximum power), in the recent past the infamous column of the Norwegian disaster, even before the various Casillas, Pogba, De Bruyne, among others. Luke Shaw said of him: “Mourinho destroys his players, I don’t know why he does it, but that’s the way it is”.

