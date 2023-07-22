Fatal accident in Santander leaves 10 dead and more than 20 injured

On the morning of this Saturday, July 22, a strong emergency alarmed the local media in the department of Santander. It is a serious road accident that occurred on the road that leads to Bucaramanga with the Atlantic Coasta, precisely in the municipality of Playón, Santander, which left 10 dead and at least 20 injured.

It is serious accidents It happened exactly at kilometer 58+691 meters of the road between the city of Bucaramanga and Santander. Reports state that the bus was carrying 41 passengers.

According to reports, this inter-municipal bus was on the route that led to ‘Ciudad Bonita’, it left the road and fell into the abyss that was about 200 meters high. The incident took place around four in the morning this Saturday.

However, the causes of the road accident are still being investigated by the municipal authorities, who are conducting an inspection at the scene.

Several of the preliminary reports provided by some media and entities, The injured were quickly transferred to the El Playón Hospital, A large number of ambulances were sent from the capital of Santander to attend to the road accident that cost the lives of 10 passengers.

For their part, the Santander relief agencies, from the early morning of July 22, arrived at the scene to carry out a detailed inspection of the place, with the aim of providing first aid to those affected in the area.