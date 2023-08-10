Fatal accident on the A52 near Gelsenkirchen – Ruhr area – news

Accident apparently with hit-and-run

According to police, the accident was caused by a bronze/grey Volvo. He therefore touched another car when changing lanes. This car therefore crashed into the central barrier, skidded and caught the motorcyclist on the right lane.

The police are now looking for the Volvo because the car just kept driving. It is said to have a Dutch license plate. Anyone with information about the car should contact the police on 0251 2750.

We will report on this topic on August 10th, 2023 on the radio WDR 2 in local time.

