Fatal Shooting Spree Leaves 16 Dead in Lewiston, Maine

At Least 16 Dead and Dozens Injured in Multiple Shootings in Lewiston, Maine

Lewiston, Maine – In a deeply distressing incident, at least 16 people have lost their lives in multiple shootings that took place on Wednesday night, according to sources from law enforcement. Additionally, between 50 and 60 individuals sustained injuries during these incidents, although it remains uncertain how many of them were shot, as per information provided to CNN.

Initially, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office had revealed that they were investigating two separate shooting incidents, as outlined in a recent Facebook post. The Lewiston Police Department, in another Facebook post, identified Schemengees Bar and Grille and Sparetime Recreation as the two venues connected to the shootings. Schemengees, as stated on its website, is a bar and grill restaurant, while Sparetime Recreation is a recreational bowling alley.

In an attempt to gather more information, CNN reached out to both establishments, Schemengees and Sparetime Recreation, but has yet to receive a response from either party.

In light of the ongoing investigation, authorities have urged all businesses within the vicinity to close their doors or take shelter. The priority now is to meticulously examine the crime scenes and gather evidence to aid in the identification of the perpetrators and the determination of the motive behind these tragic incidents.

The Maine community, and especially the residents of Lewiston, are in a state of shock and mourning. The loss of 16 innocent lives is a tragedy that has deeply affected the community, leaving it grappling with grief and sorrow.

Law enforcement agencies have initiated a comprehensive investigation into these shootings to bring the culprits to justice and provide answers to the grieving families and the community as a whole. The scale of this tragedy has prompted statewide attention and concern, as citizens demand swift action from law enforcement officials.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are urging anyone with information related to these shootings to come forward and assist in the collection of evidence, which could be crucial to solving these crimes.

More updates on this tragic incident will undoubtedly be released in the upcoming hours and days. The community of Lewiston, as well as the rest of Maine, will be holding its breath, eager to understand the sequence of events leading up to these shootings and hopeful for justice to prevail.

Our hearts go out to the families of the victims as they navigate this unimaginable loss, and our thoughts are with those who were injured in this tragic event.

