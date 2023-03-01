Home News FederItaly will protect Made in Italy on the Internet Computer blockchain From CoinTelegraph
News

FederItaly will protect Made in Italy on the Internet Computer blockchain From CoinTelegraph

by admin
FederItaly will protect Made in Italy on the Internet Computer blockchain From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. FederItaly will protect Made in Italy on the Internet Computer blockchain

La DFINITY Foundationa non-profit organization engaged in the development of the Internet Computer blockchain, announced a partnership with FederItalyan Italian non-profit federation that protects, promotes and enhances “100% Made in Italy” products and companies around the world.

Dominic Williams, Founder and Chief Scientist of the DFINITY Foundationcommented:

“We are excited and proud to integrate the benefits of Internet Computer into FederItaly. FederItaly operates globally, offering trust and transparency to consumers around the world, just as the Internet Computer blockchain brought the promise of a truly decentralized Internet to the masses , a ‘world computer.’

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Xinhua All Media+ | Xi'an "Village in the City" Epidemic Prevention and Control Underway_Xinhua News

You may also like

ʮŽ˴ίᾥڶʮλ-4th

MOE asks to monitor ceasefire with armed groups...

Delegation of Romania visits Palazzo Vidoni

Streak of motorcycle accidents in Cesar, this week...

It’s the professor. Liborio Stuppia the new Rector...

Accident figures for the last week in Yopal...

“Rare Disease Diagnosis, Treatment and Management Research Fund...

Marko surprised by the porpoising of the opponents

US citizen found dead in Medellín

ITALIAN VISUALS – Italian cinema in Romania

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy