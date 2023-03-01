La DFINITY Foundationa non-profit organization engaged in the development of the Internet Computer blockchain, announced a partnership with FederItalyan Italian non-profit federation that protects, promotes and enhances “100% Made in Italy” products and companies around the world.
Dominic Williams, Founder and Chief Scientist of the DFINITY Foundationcommented:
“We are excited and proud to integrate the benefits of Internet Computer into FederItaly. FederItaly operates globally, offering trust and transparency to consumers around the world, just as the Internet Computer blockchain brought the promise of a truly decentralized Internet to the masses , a ‘world computer.’
Read the full text on Cointelegraph