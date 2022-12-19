Home News Feminicide in the province of Chieti: woman killed at home with a firearm
Feminicide in the province of Chieti: woman killed at home with a firearm

Feminicide in the province of Chieti: woman killed at home with a firearm

A 41-year-old woman was killed at home in Miglianico (Chieti), with a firearm. Her body was found in a closet by the carabinieri who arrived on the spot, together with the deputy prosecutor of Chieti, Lucy Camp. It seems that she was shot by her husband, a 39-year-old from Matera, with some precedents for crimes against her property. The man, in shock, immediately turned himself in to the carabinieri and is currently in custody in the barracks. Investigations are underway for the weapon, but apparently it was not legally in possession. The woman was employed in a credit institution and she leaves behind 2 children.

