People’s Daily Online, Beijing, December 15th (Bao Congying and Lv Hao) On December 14th, the 25th Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Seminar kicked off at the China National Convention Center and the Renaissance Hong Kong Wanchai Harbor View Hotel. The reporter learned from Fengtai District that at this Beijing-Hong Kong Conference, Fengtai District presented 24 key projects with a total investment of 150 billion, covering key regional projects such as Lize, Yuanbo Digital Economy Industrial Park, and South Central Axis International Cultural Technology Park. , The international trade center project with an investment scale of 3 billion yuan was successfully signed and constructed by Hong Kong Zhongjian Zhiyuan, which will create a new commercial landmark in the southeast of Beijing.

At the Beijing-Hong Kong Convention, the successful signing of the International Trade Center project in Fengtai District has attracted much attention. It is understood that Hong Kong CSC Zhiyuan has successfully signed a contract with Fengtai District to invest in the construction of the International Trade Center Project, which is scheduled to start construction in 2023. As an investment company under China State Construction International, Hong Kong China State Construction Zhiyuan will provide Hong Kong capital support of about 3 billion yuan for the project.

According to reports, the planned total land area of ​​the International Trade Center project is about 23 hectares, which will create a new business landmark in the southeast of Beijing.

Fengtai’s key areas and industrial projects are unveiled

According to the person in charge of Fengtai District Investment Promotion Center, this year coincides with the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, and it is also an important year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. Superior industrial and space resources will be gradually released during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period.

In addition to the key projects presented at the Beijing-Hong Kong Conference this time, another batch of distinctive industrial projects in Fengtai has also attracted attention.

“Beautiful Liangshui River” project planning and design drawing

According to reports, as the largest Fengtai Station in Asia, the Fengtai Station “Station-City Integration” project relies on the open space of the city’s green valley to realize the organic integration of the station and the city. The integrated layout of headquarters offices, business hotels, Innovate functions such as services, improve the quality of the hub area, and create a vibrant center. The Lugouqiao-Wanping City area plans to build the Lugouqiao National Cultural Park project. After the project is completed, it will become a commemorative city that inherits the spirit of patriotism and forms an important symbol of Chinese culture. Fengtai District has recently launched the project of “Beautiful Liangshui River”. Taking Liangshui River as the main line passing through important urban spaces such as Lize Financial Business District and Capital New Business District, a slow-moving system will be established to create themed leisure spaces such as water ports, water streets, and water forests. , to build a distinctive cultural Liangshui River.

Dingye Culture and Health Industrial Park project planning and design drawing

The Dingye Culture and Health Industry Park project is located on the connecting line between the two key functional areas of Lize and Fengtai Science and Technology Park, separated from the new sites of Beijing Tiantan Hospital and Beijing Stomatological Hospital. , hotels, apartments, commerce, catering, culture and sports as a benchmark for village collective industries.

Fengtai Enterprise Hong Kong Stock Listing “going out” to become bigger and stronger

At the Beijing-Hong Kong meeting, a group of Fengtai enterprises also showed the achievements of Beijing-Hong Kong cooperation. Among them, Beijing Feitian Yundong Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading domestic virtual reality technology software/hardware service provider. Relying on the self-developed AR/VR engine, Feitian Yundong lays out the metaverse ecology, is committed to the deep integration of technology and education, the perfect integration of virtual and reality, fully realizes resource sharing, and empowers participants in scene applications and underlying technologies. To promote the development and growth of Metaverse technology, the company has been successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 18, becoming the “First Stock in Metaverse”.

Yuanxin Technology Group is China‘s largest comprehensive medical delivery company focusing on prescription drugs. Its products and services cover the entire cycle of “medical treatment-medication-disease management-payment” for patients, and it is “patient-hospital-doctor-pharmaceutical company-payer” Participants provide value. Currently, its Hong Kong stock IPO is in progress.

In 2022, Fengtai will achieve remarkable results in attracting investment

At present, Fengtai District has introduced a number of high-quality policies around a number of key areas, such as “Feng Nine Measures” around industrial upgrading, “Eight Unicorns” and “Eight High-tech Measures” around technological innovation, and “Eight High-tech Policies” around open development. “Five New Opening Points”, “Opinions on Accelerating the Cultivation and Development of Fengtai District’s Modern Financial Service Industry” centering on financial development, etc., build an “enterprise life cycle industrial service system”, continuously expand core industries, optimize industrial structure, enhance endogenous power, and build A new pattern of all-round, multi-level, and wide-ranging opening up.

It is understood that in 2022, Fengtai District has achieved remarkable results in attracting investment. As of November this year, Fengtai District has cultivated and introduced 44 high-quality foreign-funded enterprises, 133 high-growth enterprises, and introduced 116 large-scale tax source enterprises, including 1 first-level central enterprises. 41 subsidiaries of state-owned enterprises at or below the second level, and 12 subsidiaries of the world‘s top 500 companies. The “two districts” investment promotion work added 375 projects into the warehouse, completing 288% of the number of new projects in the year, and ranked first in the six districts of the city; the estimated investment index was 90.7 billion yuan, completing 118% of the year’s funding task index ; The project completion rate is 57%, ranking first in the six districts of the city; the construction of the two districts is the first to complete the annual task in the city, and Fengtai has become a fertile ground for investment in the development of high-tech industries.

