Home Business Hong Kong: central bank follows the Fed, raises rates to 4.75%
Business

Hong Kong: central bank follows the Fed, raises rates to 4.75%

by admin

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has adapted to the rate hike announced by Jerome Powell’s Fed, with a monetary tightening of 50 basis points to 4.75%.

The move is explained by the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the US dollar, which has been going on for about 40 years, which sees the Hong Kong dollar moving within a range against the greenback.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s announcement follows that of the Fed, which yesterday raised federal funds rates by 50 basis points to a new range of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

The monetary tightening, smaller than the previous four consecutive rate hikes of 75 basis points, brought US rates to a 15-year record.

See also  Hua Shengchang: The net profit for the first three quarters of 2021 is expected to be 128 million to 133 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 57.8% to 59.39% | Daily Business News

You may also like

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 12.15.2022

Affected by weaker U.S. inflation, Shanghai Aluminum is...

Europe promotes the debt maneuver. “But on the...

From January to November, my country’s RMB loans...

Layoffs aren’t enough Goldman Sachs considers cutting investment...

New leadership inspires inclusion and emotional well-being

Mirabaud AM: ECB towards slower rate hike, inflation...

Webuild: Agreement for the acquisition of some assets...

Markets awaiting the FED, operational strategies on Tenaris,...

Apple’s Short-Term Dilemma | Fruit Growers_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy