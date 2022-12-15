7:34

Kiev, Russian airbase hit by unidentified drone

A Russian air base in Kursk, in the territory of the Federation, was hit late yesterday evening by an “unidentified drone”. The news was reported on Telegram by Anton Gerashchenko, presidential adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskiy, initially quoting Russian sources according to which there were “two explosions” in Kursk near the airport”. Gerashchenko later specified that “an unidentified drone” had hit “a military facility in Kursk”. According to the regional governor Roman Starovoit, quoted by Ria, “no damage or injuries were reported”.