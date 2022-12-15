Home World Kremlin: no respite at Christmas or New Year
Kremlin: no respite at Christmas or New Year

Yesterday Zelensky announced: «We are constantly strengthening our anti-aircraft and anti-drone defense»

A woman fleeing a burning house

  • Kiev, Russian airbase hit by unidentified drone

    A Russian air base in Kursk, in the territory of the Federation, was hit late yesterday evening by an “unidentified drone”. The news was reported on Telegram by Anton Gerashchenko, presidential adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskiy, initially quoting Russian sources according to which there were “two explosions” in Kursk near the airport”. Gerashchenko later specified that “an unidentified drone” had hit “a military facility in Kursk”. According to the regional governor Roman Starovoit, quoted by Ria, “no damage or injuries were reported”.

  • Kremlin: no respite at Christmas or New Year

    Meanwhile, the Kremlin lets it be known that no Christmas or New Year’s truce in Ukraine is on Russia’s agenda.

  • In Kherson and Kharkiv torture chambers for children

    In Kherson and the Kharkiv region, the Russians set up torture chambers for children during the occupation, according to the human rights commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament.

