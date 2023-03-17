On Thursday, March 16, the return match of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League between the local “Feyenoord” and the “Shakhtar” Donetsk took place in Rotterdam at the “De Kuip” stadium. We will remind you that the first match between the teams in Warsaw ended in a draw – 1:1.

League of Europe. 1/8 finals. Match-answer

“Feyenoord” (Netherlands) – “Shakhtar” (Ukraine) – 7:1

“Miner”: Trubin, Konoplia, Bondar, Matvienko, Mykhailichenko, Stepanenko (Nazarina, 54), Zubkov (Petryak, 63), Bondarenko (Sikan, 54), Sudakov, Kryskiv, Traore (Kelsey, 54).

Naked: Jimenez (9), Kekchiu (24, 38, with a penalty), Idrissi (49, 60), Jahanbakhsh (64), Danilo (66) — Kelsey (87).

The first match was 1:1.

In the first match a week ago, the Dutch had a total advantage, and only a lucky chance allowed the “miners” to score in that game. Arne Slot’s wards were preparing for the return match in front of their fans with double, or even triple, zeal, so an easy life was not expected for the visiting team.

Trouble for Ihor Jovicevic’s team began in the 9th minute, when a cut in their half of the field led to a quick “answer” and a well-hit shot by Jimenez. The second goal was also missed by the “miners” after losing the ball, and the captain of “Feyenoord” Kekchiu sent the ball into the corner with a weak but accurate shot from outside the penalty area. And in the end, in the first half, a penalty was also awarded against the guests for handball by Konoply, and the same Kekchiu beat Trubin from the 11-meter mark.

At Shakhtar, in the first 45 minutes, we can only remember Sudakov’s shot from outside the penalty area, when the crossbar saved the hosts. By the way, this happened with a score of 2:0 in favor of the Rotterdam team, and who knows how the game would have turned out in the future, if Igor Jovichevich’s wards managed to close the gap…

But after the break, the “beating” of the Donetsk team continued. It seemed that every time the Feyenoord players hit the Shakhtar goal, the ball flew into the net. It is especially worth noting the goal of Idrissi in the 60th minute, who, after advancing from the left flank, sent the ball into the far upper corner by transiting the crossbar with a cool shot. As a result, the home team’s attacking activity resulted in seven scored goals by the 66th minute of the match.

All Shakhtar got was a prestigious goal scored by Venezuelan Kelsey in the 87th minute and allowed the miners to avoid a repeat of the team’s biggest defeat in European Cups (0:7 against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in 1 /8 finals of the Champions League-2014/2015).

In other return matches of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League, the following results were recorded: “Betis” (Spain) – “Manchester United” (England) – 0:1 (first match – 1:4); “Fenerbahçe” (Turkey) — “Seville” (Spain) — 1:0 (0:2); “Freiburg” (Germany) – “Juventus” (Italy) – 0:2 (0:1), “Slovan” (Slovakia) – “Basel” (Switzerland) – 2:2 (on penalties – 1:4; 2: 2), “Real Sociedad” (Spain) — “Roma” (Italy) — 0:0 (0:2), “Union Saint-Gilloise” (Belgium) — “Union” (Germany) — 3:0 (3:3), “Ferencvaros” (Hungary) – “Bayer” (Germany) – 0:2 (0:2), “Arsenal” (England) – “Sporting” (Portugal) – 1:1 (2:2, on penalties – 3: 5).

FACTS previously reported that five goals from the incredible Holland helped Manchester City humiliate Leipzig in the Champions League.

274

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram