FIFA Disciplinary Committee temporarily suspends Luis Rubiales

Why wouldn’t Rubiales resign?

The suspension of the president of the Royal Spanish Federation comes one day after Luis Rubiales announced at the Ordinary General Assembly of the RFEF, held in Las Rozas (Madrid), that he was not going to resign, after justifying what happened in the final of the Women’s World Cup, in which, in the box, she put her hands to her genitals at the end of the match and at the medal ceremony she kissed the player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth.

It is worth mentioning that Rubiales assured that it was a “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented kiss”, among other assertions, which was later denied by the soccer player.

Social rejection by Rubiales’ act in the soccer world cup

Rubiales’ intervention caused widespread rejection by a large part of society, the announcement by the 23 world champions and other players that they were renouncing to continue attending the calls while the president continued, international support for Jenni Hermoso and the “request reasoned” from the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) for a possible violation of the Sports Law and the Royal Decree on Sports Discipline by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, infractions that he considers “very serious” and that make possible a precautionary suspension of the leader.

Besides: “Un piquito”, controversial defense of Rubiales, after scandal in Spain

In addition, the president of said FIFA Disciplinary Committee, “in order to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the player of the national soccer team, Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary procedure that is in process before this disciplinary body”, has issued two additional directives (article 7 CDF) “through which it orders Mr. Luis Rubiales to refrain, himself or through third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national team Mrs. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment”.

“Likewise, the RFEF and its officers or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team, Mrs. Jennifer Hermoso, or her close entourage,” he points out.

See also  Unswervingly follow the path of ecological green development-General Secretary Xi Jinping's in-depth promotion of the Yellow River Basin Ecological Protection and High-quality Development Symposium The important speech aroused strong repercussions in Yantai

This decision, according to the FIFA statement, has been communicated this Saturday to Rubiales and UEFA, “for due compliance.”

The Disciplinary Committee warns that “it will not offer any further information on this disciplinary procedure until a final decision is made on it”, while FIFA reiterates in its letter “its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all people and for the same condemns with the greatest vigor all contrary behavior”.

Credits: EFE

