news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 30 – “The Payback, an instrument launched at the tail end of the Draghi Government’s Aid Decree on which the current executive hypothesizes a possible ‘discount’ (1.1 billion compared to the 2.2 envisaged as a tax on supplier companies for the period 2015-2018), will generate an unspecified number of bankruptcies of companies, especially medium and small ones, numerous redundancies of highly specialized young and largely female personnel, marking the ‘de profundis’ for research and development in the biomedical sector, a leading sector in Italy”. This was stated by the president of Pmi (small and medium-sized enterprises) Sanità Gennaro Broya De Lucia, announcing an agreement with Nomisma, the Bolognese study center, for research aimed at understanding, data in hand, the real impact of the application of the ‘Payback’ on medical devices in the world of work and public health.



“The numbers of this study, which will be published in April, will be an essential element for the policy, so that it cannot hide in the coming days by stating that it had not really foreseen the impact – Broya said -. There is no study that the government should have realized in order to understand the real dimensions of the standard, if applied, Pmi Sanità and Fifo (Italian Federation of Healthcare Suppliers) have decided to replace themselves and to entrust this task to the prestigious Study Centre.



“Payback is a rule written in 2015 but never applied, so far, due to the objective difficulties in doing so. In summary – explains the president of Pmi Sanità – it requires a mandatory reimbursement by companies supplying medical devices to hospitals, exclusively public, compared to an expenditure forecast by the Regions which they themselves then rejected”. (HANDLE).

