Home » Financial markets have more faith in Brazil than in the US that it will not go bankrupt within a year
News

Financial markets have more faith in Brazil than in the US that it will not go bankrupt within a year

by admin
Financial markets have more faith in Brazil than in the US that it will not go bankrupt within a year
  • Republicans and Democrats still haven’t reached an agreement on raising the US debt ceiling.
  • The price of insurance against default on US government securities has risen significantly.

Time to raise the US debt ceiling is running out and the risk that the world‘s strongest economy will not have enough money to pay its creditors is growing.

The price of insurance against this happening next year has increased sevenfold in the last four months, the Chart of the Day shows. Currently, investors have more faith in Brazil and other emerging markets that they will not go bankrupt in the near future. With a five-year horizon, that

You need at least a standard subscription to read.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  Milan, Moratti: "With Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda to shake up the system"

You may also like

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/05/2023, 16:20...

The first documented kisses occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500...

In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an...

The course is set again

Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias...

Minor injured in student fight at an educational...

The richness of biodiversity in Guangxi ranks third...

China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an

The social fabric – breaking latest news

We have National Senior Bowling Champions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy