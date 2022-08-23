The event, which is limited to the city center venue only, did not involve people. The firefighters were alerted around 3 am from an apartment building that smelled of burning and also warned the owner

TRICHIANA. A fire in the night between 22 and 23 August made the pizzeria All’Ancora di Trichiana unusable: fear among the condominiums of the building above, about fifteen families woken up also to check for any presence of carbon monoxide in the house.

The flames were limited to the area of ​​the oven: a short circuit in the electric rotating plate of the pizzas is hypothesized as the cause of the fire, therefore completely accidental. The owner tried to extinguish the source with a fire extinguisher but the premises were filled with too much smoke and he had to go out. The electrical system was out of order, the firefighters declared the pizzeria-restaurant uninhabitable, damaged more by the smoke than by the fire.

All the apartments in the building were also checked with anti-monoxide equipment: their presence was not detected but the premises were ventilated anyway. The operations ended recently for the firefighters who arrived at the site with two teams from the provincial command of Belluno.