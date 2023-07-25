Fire in car showroom in the Foggia area, the carabinieri are investigating – News

A fire broke out inside a car showroom in Cerignola, in the province of Foggia. Several cars that were engulfed in flames, with the fire also affecting some surrounding land. The firefighters are operating on site; the reliefs, on the other hand, are entrusted to the carabinieri who will have to ascertain the nature of the fire. At the moment no investigative lead has been excluded. Some residents of the area have also heard a series of explosions, which according to what we learn, however, would come from the cars involved in the fire. Near the showroom there is also a 118 vehicle for some people who allegedly fell ill after the fire.



