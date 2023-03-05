news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROZZANO, MARCH 04 – A dead person and a burned woman: this is the toll of a fire that broke out around 9.30 pm in via Pavese in Rozzano (Milan), inside some barracks.



The fire broke out in makeshift shacks where the homeless in the area usually find shelter. The people involved in the fire are not Italian. The 52-year-old woman was transferred in yellow code to the Niguarda hospital in Milan. The victim is probably a man, but the body was found completely charred.



The fire has already been extinguished by firefighters, who arrived at the scene with two fire-fighting vehicles. On the spot there are also the 118 rescuers, the carabinieri and local police officers, who will have the task of investigating the causes of the fire. (HANDLE).

