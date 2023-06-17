First Lady carries out day of delivery of hearing aids – Diario La Página

The office of the First Lady of the Republic, Gabriela de Bukele, together with the Department of Social Welfare and the Salvadoran Institute for Comprehensive Rehabilitation (ISRI), delivered and fitted 90 hearing aids to children and adults with hearing deficiencies.

The activity was carried out as part of the Father’s Day celebration and benefits 23 children and 23 adults from San Vicente, San Miguel and Usulután. The placement of the devices aims to improve the quality of life of patients.

The Social Welfare Department is an initiative of the First Lady Gabriela de Bukele, made up of women leaders from different communities throughout the national territory, who listen to the needs of people and coordinate with the various institutions to attend to them.