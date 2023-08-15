First National Ecology Day: Jiashan Unveils Biodiversity Experience Site in Shengjiawan

First National Ecology Day! This biodiversity experience site was unveiled in Jiashan

Jiashan County, August 15, 2023 – Today marks the first National Ecological Day, and in Jiashan County, an exciting unveiling ceremony took place. The 2023 Jiashan County National Ecological Day series of publicity activities commenced with the unveiling of the Shengjiawan Biodiversity Experience Site in Yaozhuang Town.

During the ceremony, the Jiashan River and Lake Ecosystem Biodiversity Education Base were also unveiled. Over the years, Jiashan County has been dedicated to restoring the river and lake ecosystem in Shengjiawan, Yaozhuang Town. Through water ecological restoration projects, the county has successfully restored the structural characteristics of the ecosystem. This has resulted in the formation of a network of experience sites for the biodiversity of river and lake ecosystems, actively creating an ecological civilization education base and biodiversity experience place.

Jiashan County has been recognized as the second batch of low-carbon pilot counties for industrial green transformation in Zhejiang Province. As part of their efforts to visualize low-carbon achievements, the Jiashan County low-carbon map digital platform was officially launched during the event. The platform uses the county map as a baseboard, integrating each well-designed low-carbon practice. It presents these practices through points, lines, and clusters, showcasing the highlight elements and typical cases of low-carbon transformation. The platform aims to provide a comprehensive and interactive experience for users, promoting easy access to information on low-carbon practices.

On the same day, the integrated demonstration zone in Jiashan County officially released the river indicator organism evaluation system. This system, based on the survey results of river water ecology in Yaozhuang Town, consists of 17 benthos species. It is the first indicator organism evaluation system for river water ecological quality evaluation in the Yangtze River Delta Eco-Green Integrated Development Demonstration Zone. This system will play a vital role in transforming water ecological management in the Yangtze River Delta, providing a comprehensive assessment that covers water quality, aquatic organisms, and aquatic ecology.

During the event, the Jiashan County Gross Ecosystem Product (GEP) accounting results were also released. Changbaidang was awarded the Jiashan Demonstration Area River and Lake Ecosystem Wetland Biodiversity Protection Site, while Jinxing Village of Yaozhuang Town received the Jiashan Demonstration Area River and Lake Ecosystem Firefly Habitat Ecological Protection Community.

In a significant move, Yaozhuang Town signed a cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Hongyi Wucai Agricultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd. The agreement entrusts the company with the operation and maintenance of the Shengjiawan Biodiversity Experience Site in the later stages.

After the unveiling ceremony, the Shengjiawan Biodiversity Experience Center initiated its first research activity. The county plans to increase public awareness and understanding of biodiversity protection through base experience and participation in various educational activities. By doing so, Jiashan County aims to convey the importance of biodiversity protection and promote a scientific understanding among the public.

The first National Ecological Day in Jiashan County marks a significant step towards building ecological awareness and promoting biodiversity preservation. With the unveiling of the Shengjiawan Biodiversity Experience Site and various other initiatives, Jiashan County continues to make strides in creating a sustainable and ecologically conscious community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

