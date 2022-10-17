October 17, 2022 10:01 am

Evin prison in Tehran is the equivalent of the former Bastille in France. It is a penitentiary with a sinister reputation where opponents were incarcerated in the time of the Shah and where dissidents of the Islamic Republic are now held.

On the evening of October 15, a thick column of smoke rose over the structure as troops of the Revolutionary Guards converged on the prison in the northern part of the Iranian capital. Shots were heard late into the night. The inhabitants of Tehran held their breath: everyone knows someone, from near or far, who is one of the 15 thousand detainees. Foreign embassies have also observed the situation with anxiety, starting with the French one. Several French citizens are in fact imprisoned in the penitentiary.

The Iranian authorities accuse a group of “thugs” of having set fire to some packing stations where the detainees worked and report that four people lost their lives intoxicated by smoke. There are dozens of injured inmates. But the “Bastille of Tehran” did not fall and at the moment order reigns again in Evin.

Incredible boldness

In any case, we cannot underestimate the symbolic strength of this prison, whose name is synonymous with dictatorship and resistance, today as yesterday. Evin kills and tortures himself. The thieves coexist with political prisoners and in recent months also with protesters arrested while participating in the vast protest movement still underway.

The incident of October 15 is particularly significant because it is part of this unprecedented movement, born from the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, last September 16 while she was in the custody of the moral police.