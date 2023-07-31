Telangana is expected to receive the heaviest rain in the next 48 hours, red alert is issued, flood situation in Hyderabad

In Telangana 48 Prediction of the heaviest rain within hours, red alert issued

Tomorrow Thursday including Hyderabad 8 Warning of very heavy rain and flood situation in the districts

State DGP Anjani Kumar’s video conference with District Commissioners of Police and SPs

People should not come out of their houses, control room established, officials should be alert: District Collector Waqarabad

Hyderabad/Waqarabad: 26. July (sahrnews.com)

Upcoming in few districts of Telangana state 48 During the hours 8 Heavy to very heavy rain in the districts, average rain in a few districts and heavy rain in a few districts have been predicted by the Meteorological Department. With the prediction of the heaviest rain during these two days. 8 Red alert has been issued for districts including Hyderabad, Waqarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Khammam.

Next 48 The heaviest rainfall is also predicted in Hyderabad during the hours. Along with this, the Meteorological Department has also warned of the possibility of flooding in Hyderabad. Residents and motorists have been advised to be cautious. They are also asked to stay away from trees and electric poles. It is also warned that in addition to deterioration of the drainage system, electrical, water blockages and other problems may occur.

next time 48 State DGP Anjani Kumar has alerted the police department of the state after heavy to heaviest rain was predicted in various districts of Telangana for hours. DGP Anjani Kumar held a video conference with the district police commissioners and district SPs tonight. Additional DGGP Law and Order Sanjay Kumar Jain was also present on this occasion.

Telangana DGP Mr. Anjani Kumar.

Later, DGP Telangana Anjani Kumar said that the police department in view of the forecast of heavy rain 24 He will serve diligently for hours. He said that for any kind of assistance 100 No. or the local police stations should be informed. After which relief and relief operations will be started immediately. State DGP Anjani Kumar said on Thursday. 27 of the state on July 8 Red alert has been issued by the meteorological department in the border, eastern and western districts, predicting heavy rain.

State DGP Anjani Kumar said that heavy to heaviest rains are also predicted in Hyderabad during these two days. He said that many projects, rivers, ponds and ditches have already been filled due to the rains for the last few days. DG P directed the police officials not to allow people to go near these water reservoirs.

Similarly, people and vehicles should not be allowed to pass through roads damaged by rain and roads filled with flood water. And as a precautionary measure, barricades should be installed on both sides of these places and the direction of traffic should be changed to safe places by installing warning boards. If necessary, people should be moved from low-lying areas to safer places.

State DGP Telangana Anjani Kumar directed the police department to deploy the National Defense Response Force (NDRF) in emergency situations.NDRF#) teams. Also, the DGP has directed the police officials of the districts to inform the farmers through social media about staying away from electric motors and wires and other precautionary measures and flood from small bridges. Traffic should be stopped during the passage of water, no one should be allowed to pass through this flood water. And people should be prevented from going to the water reservoir.

On the other hand, District Collector Waqarabad Narayan Reddy has also instructed the officials of the concerned departments of the district through teleconference tonight that in Waqarabad district also 48 After heavy to heavy rain is predicted for hours, they should be alert all the time. District Collector Qarabad Narayan Reddy advised the people of the district that during this rain in the district. 40 cm They did not come out of their houses in view of the forecast of record rainfall.

At the same time, District Collector Waqarabad has advised families living in dilapidated and dilapidated houses to immediately move to safer places and has advised people to postpone their travel for two days. All gram panchayats of the district. And the officials of the municipalities have been instructed by the district collector to ensure precautionary measures and to clean the drains and culverts immediately for the unhindered passage of flood water and to shift the people living in the damaged houses to safe places. .

Collector Waqarabad District Mr. Narayan Reddy.

The officials of the electricity department have also been instructed by the district collector to take measures to prevent electric shocks and accidents. And to make uninterrupted electric shocks possible. Barricades and warning boards should be installed on both sides of rivers and drains in the district to prevent vehicles and pedestrians. Provide a parallel path to the pedestrians. And for this, police and revenue department employees should be assigned to monitor. District Collector Waqarabad Narayan Reddy instructed that people should be warned by putting up dhandora in all places to stay out of their houses. Don’t leave.

District Collector Narayan Reddy directed that all officials and employees of Panchayat Raj, R&B, Irrigation, Municipality, Electricity Department, Police and Finance Department should be very vigilant to protect human lives. District Collector Waqarabad told these officials that first. All the reservoirs of the district have been filled with water 48 In view of the forecast of heavy hailstorm in the Durian district in the next few hours, make sure to take precautionary measures in advance so that the public can be protected from any kind of accidents.

District Collector Narayan Reddy advised the public that a control room has been set up at Collectorate Waqarabad office to control the situation during emergencies. 7995061192 Call on

During this teleconference, SP District Waqarabad N. Koti Reddy IPS, Additional Collectors, RDOs, Gram Panchayat Officials, Municipal Commissioners, R&B, Irrigation, Electricity Department officials besides DSPs, Tehsildars and other concerned. Officials attended.

“Weather Forecast in Urdu”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dw News Hyderabad (@dwnewshyderabad)

On the other hand, on Wednesday evening, a woman was swept away by the floodwaters while crossing a low bridge over the Bhadradri river in Malkalapalli mandal of Kothagodam district. A group of women were crossing the floodwaters holding hands. The woman lost her hand and slipped and got swept away in the flood waters of the flowing river.

A woman was #WashedAway while crossing a low lying bridge across a stream in Mulkalapalli mandal in the #BhadradriKothagudem district on Wednesday. She slipped away from the group and washed away in the overflowing stream.#Telangana #Floods#TelanganaRains #TelanganaFloods pic.twitter.com/o2jNKyM3T2 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 26, 2023

The post Prediction of heaviest rainfall in Telangana in the next 48 hours, red alert issued, warning of flood situation in Hyderabad appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

