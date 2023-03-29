Home News Flip warns of intimidation by gangs against Colombian media
News

Flip warns of intimidation by gangs against Colombian media

by admin
Flip warns of intimidation by gangs against Colombian media

Threats and intimidation against various media outlets in Barranquilla by criminal organizations that operate in this city in northern Colombia, were denounced this Tuesday by the Foundation for Press Freedom (Flip).

The agency reported in a statement that on Monday “six armed men arrived at the facilities of the newspaper El Heraldo, in Barranquilla, two of them entered and demanded to speak with the director of the outlet, Erika Fontalvo.”

La Flip, an organization that defends freedom of expression and promotes an optimal climate for those who practice journalism to satisfy the right of those who live in Colombia to be informed, called on the Colombian authorities to immediately activate security measures. protection that safeguards the integrity of journalists.

“Three journalists had to go out to talk with the members of the armed group, who told them that they had a message from Digno Palomino, their leader, who supposedly wants to join the negotiations for total peace and requested that an interview be published that criminal gang carried out, ”explains the Flip statement in one of its asides.

Palomino, one of the heads of the criminal structure “Los Costeños”, which operates from Barranquilla in the northern region of Colombia and to whom the authorities attribute a confrontation with the faction led by Jorge Eliécer Díaz Collazos, alias “Castor”.

According to the Police, the confrontation between the two criminal organizations has resulted in several massacres in recent months, the last one on March 19, when five people were murdered who were partying at a street party in a sector dominated by Palomino.

See also  Treviso, another thousand new positives at Covid: here are the 14 municipalities with the most cases

The Flip statement also refers to the fact that “last week, a member of the criminal group ‘Los Costeños’ called the newsroom of El Heraldo and demanded that their leader, alias ‘El Castor’, be interviewed.”

You may also like

Kidney stab after alleged rape: Two years partly...

Dr. Abdel Karim Mohieldin writes: When and when...

And now? FIFA’s decision on the organization of...

Around 1,000 days red-green: Hamburg’s Greens self-confident |...

A Dutch man caught in a lawsuit after...

The complaint for which EL TIEMPO fired the...

Child Marriage Law Needs Revision | Germany |...

On the eve of Qingming Festival, more than...

Denmark: Item recovered from Nord Stream line –...

The death of the Moroccan plastic artist, Mohamed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy