Florida to See Increase in Minimum Hourly Wage Starting September 2023: Here’s What You Need to Know

Florida’s Minimum Hourly Wage to Increase from September 30, 2023

Florida’s working class is set to receive a boost to their minimum hourly wage payments starting September 30, 2023, thanks to the implementation of Amendment 2. The new legislation will increase the minimum wage gradually until 2026.

The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 per hour for over a decade, but individual states have the power to determine their own minimum wage rates based on rising inflation or through legislation. Currently, an average of 30 states have set their minimum wage above the federal level, including Florida.

Amendment 2, which was voted in favor by citizens during the November 2020 elections, was approved by legislators in 2021, resulting in an increase in the minimum wage to $8.65 per hour. The measure began to be applied in 2022.

According to Amendment 2, starting from September 30, 2023, the minimum wage in Florida will rise to $12.00 per hour. Tipped employees will see their minimum wage increase to $8.98 per hour. Employers in Florida are required to display the current minimum wage in their workplace where employees can easily see it.

The minimum hourly wage in Florida will continue to rise by $1 each year until it reaches $15.00 per hour on September 30, 2026. However, this increase has not been welcomed by companies and businesses that argue the pandemic has negatively impacted their economy. The incremental changes began on September 30, 2022.

Following the benchmark of $15.00 per hour, the minimum wage will remain in effect until December 31, 2026. From 2027 onwards, the amount will be adjusted annually based on the inflation index of the country.

Employers who intentionally violate minimum wage requirements in Florida will face punitive measures. If found guilty, they may be subject to a fine of $1,000 for each violation, payable to the state. The attorney general or another designated official may also bring a civil action to enforce these requirements.

It is important to note that the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour and covers non-exempt covered workers. However, exceptions exist for workers with disabilities, full-time students, young employees under 20 years of age (during their first three months of employment), and student-apprentices.

Most employers in the United States must adhere to both federal and state minimum wage laws. Municipal entities, such as cities and counties, can also establish their own minimum wage rates for employees working within their jurisdiction. If conflicting requirements arise, employers must comply with the strictest standard that offers the greatest benefit to employees.

In Iowa, the living wage matches the current federal wage of $7.25 per hour for most employees, except tipped employees or laborers. The health sector in California has agreed to a minimum wage of $25.00 per hour for health care workers, excluding doctors and nurses, and offers employers a 10-year moratorium on any local measures aiming to increase compensation for medical workers.

The agreement for the health sector in California is awaiting the signature of Governor Gavin Newsom. If approved, the measure would be implemented gradually from June 2024, with the goal of reaching $25.00 per hour. It is worth noting that the bill would also require salaried workers exempt from overtime pay to have a monthly income of at least 150% of the minimum wage for health care workers, amounting to $78,000 per year.

The implementation of Amendment 2 in Florida presents an opportunity for the state’s working class to receive higher hourly wages. As the minimum wage gradually increases, it will be essential for employers to ensure compliance with the new regulations.