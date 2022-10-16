Home News Fontana writes “inpiegato” instead of “employee”. The double grammatical error of the new president of the Chamber triggers the irony of social media
Fontana writes “inpiegato” instead of “employee”. The double grammatical error of the new president of the Chamber triggers the irony of social media

Fontana writes “inpiegato” instead of “employee”. The double grammatical error of the new president of the Chamber triggers the irony of social media

In the last few hours, a document from the Chamber of Deputies dating back to 2018 appeared on Twitter, in which the new president Lorenzo Fontana writes, twice, “iNpiegato“Instead of clerk. The page “Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics” – which shows the most absurd moments of Italian politics – made known the sheet that at the time was delivered to communicate “the offices and offices of all kinds that he held at the date of the presentation of the candidacy “

Immediate comments from those who underlined theinconsistency between the grammatical error and the fact that Fontana has three degrees. “How strange for a” voracious reader “” writes a user, recalling the tweet of Francesco Giubilei who defended the Speaker of the House a few days ago, saying that “he is a person of depth” and that he saw him while “he was buying 6 / 7 books “. There was no lack of those who also highlighted another data that emerges from the document: Fontana has been on leave since 2009. “Is it more scandalous that the president of the Chamber of Deputies does not know how to write” iMpiegato “or the fact that he has been on leave since 2009?” Someone asks.

