Home News Football, 3rd league: Ingo Wald remains President of MSV Duisburg – football – sports
News

Football, 3rd league: Ingo Wald remains President of MSV Duisburg – football – sports

by admin
Football, 3rd league: Ingo Wald remains President of MSV Duisburg – football – sports

Therefore, Wald had demanded a clear vote. He has been in office since September 2014. Team Sandrock, which also included ex-professional Hans Sarpei, retired last Friday with “significant doubts” justifies the club as “honorary board of the registered association set up for the future” to be able to and thereby on the “complicated structure of the whole association” referenced.

Goal: 2nd Bundesliga in 2025

Wald had regretted this decision: “I would have liked to stand for election, the members deserve an election.” MSV Duisburg GmbH & Co. KGaA ended the 2021/22 season with an annual surplus of 0.7 million euros.

The club is still not doing really well. “We are stronger‘ said Forest: ‘But we’re still on shaky ground.” The aim is to play in the 2nd Bundesliga in 2025.

See also  Read: “The only bank on the right is a progressive field around the Democratic Party. We first party "

You may also like

What Generation Z needs to work

“There is not the slightest possibility that abortion...

Avianca doubts about the advisability of integrating with...

Sánchez begins to shape Ecuador for friendlies with...

Former Dasalud workers lifted the strike

Bachelor 2023 – who is out? (Episode 4)

The inhabitants and merchants of the site mentioned...

Miguel Uribe brought to light three “micos” of...

Bünger appointed presiding judge at the BGH

The ticket fare in Ambato is maintained –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy