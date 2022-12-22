China Daily12moon22Nichiden According to Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, the Central Economic Work Conference12moon15to16held in Beijing. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to vigorously develop the digital economy and support platform companies in leading development, creating jobs, and demonstrating their talents in international competition.

According to China Daily, market watchers and business executives19Japan said that China is working hard to build an institutional system conducive to high-level opening up and seeking to join high-standard economic and trade agreements, which will further boost the20232019 market expectations and confidence among global businesses. This is in response to a series of policy measures to promote economic growth proposed during the Central Economic Work Conference. The Central Economic Work Conference emphasized that greater efforts will be made to attract and utilize foreign capital, expand market access, increase opening up of the modern service industry, and implement national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises.

Ding Shuang, Head of Research, Greater China, Standard Chartered Bank, said:“This message sends a positive signal that will help reinvigorate expectations for the private sector and platform economy.

Zhao Ping, deputy director of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Research Institute, said that in order to achieve these goals, next year China will further adhere to standard economic and trade rules, create a more market-oriented and law-based business environment, and be more open to multinational companies.

US-based athletic shoe and apparel company Skechers(Skechers)Chen Weili, chief executive of China, said that since China has sent a strong signal that stimulating domestic demand will be the government’s priority2023A major task for this year, Skechers will increase the number of stores across China from this year’s3000Home or so increased to2026up to6000Family.

German pump system supplier Wilo Group(That’s it Group)It plans to start operating a new factory in Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province next year.Vice President of Wilo Group China and Southeast AsiaLyman Youexpress:“Once the factory is operational, our products will be supplied to the Chinese market and exported to other emerging markets.”

The South China Morning Post believes that China is determined to show the world that it is going all out to get the economy back on track.

