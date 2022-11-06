FORLÌ The 64-year-old man from Forlimpopoli (Forlì-Cesena) was found dead at home. having been the victim of a joke that lasted a year: what he believed to be his girlfriend, Irene, met online, was actually the 64-year-old man who, according to investigators, committed suicide. The body was found at 7 this morning by his mother.

Forlì, he discovers that the chatting girlfriend is a 64-year-old man. And Daniele, 24, kills himself. The family asks for justice by Caterina Giusberti

03 November 2022



The story had been denounced last Tuesday by a television service of the program Le Iene which had told the fact, collecting the complaint of the lawyers of Daniele’s family. The man, after the suicide of the young man, had been investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office, had received a conviction decree for the replacement of a person, but the death charge as a result of another crime had been dismissed. Daniele’s parents, in recent days, had also written a letter to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In the television report aired in recent days, the man had been reached in the center of the village by the television crew who had asked him the reasons for his action. It went on the air with a darkened face, but many would have recognized it anyway.