Former Finance Minister Donald Guerrero and his family have hired the DCI Group firm as a consultancy, according to his technical defense team. In a statement, Guerrero’s team denied allegations that the firm was hired to discredit Dominican authorities. They stated that the hiring was made due to Guerrero’s status as a North American resident with a long business history in the United States.

However, controversy has arisen regarding the purpose of the hiring. Several individuals have accused Guerrero of hiring the DCI Group with the intention of internationally discrediting President Luis Abinader and other officials. They point to a supposed contract between Guerrero and the firm that outlines the actions to be taken.

Guerrero is currently in preventive detention at the Najayo-Hombres Correctional and Rehabilitation Center (CCR) in San Cristóbal. He is one of the defendants in the Calamar case, facing allegations of defrauding the Dominican State with 19 billion pesos. The Public Ministry’s preliminary accusation against Guerrero includes various charges, including violations of the Constitution, the Penal Code, laws against money laundering and terrorism financing, and political party laws.

The defense team of Guerrero emphasized that the hiring of DCI Group was within the legal framework and denied any intention to defame Dominican authorities. They stated, “We categorically deny that their services seek to discredit or defame any Dominican authority.”

The controversy surrounding Guerrero’s hiring of the DCI Group raises questions about the motivations behind the consultancy and its potential impact on the reputation of Dominican officials. As the investigation into the Calamar case continues, the actions of Guerrero and his defense team will undoubtedly be under scrutiny.