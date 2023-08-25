Former President Donald Trump Faces Criminal Charges for Attempt to Reverse 2020 Georgia Election Results

Former President Donald Trump turned himself into the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday, facing more than a dozen charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. This marks the fourth time this year that Trump has faced criminal charges.

According to jail records, Trump spent just over 20 minutes in the Fulton County Jail, where he was arraigned and released on bail. The records also reveal Trump’s physical details, stating that he is 1.90 meters tall, weighs 97 kg, and has blue eyes and blond or strawberry hair.

Shortly after being released from jail, Trump’s mugshot was made public. This unprecedented scene of a former president facing criminal indictment has never been witnessed before in the US.

In a later interview with Newsmax, Trump described being in jail as a “terrible” and “very sad” experience, expressing disbelief at being charged multiple times after never having faced prosecutions before.

This year alone, Trump has been booked on state charges in New York related to a hush money scheme, turned himself in to face federal charges in Miami regarding the mishandling of classified documents, and was arrested in Washington on charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith in his investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

All of these cases could potentially come to a head next year, coinciding with Trump’s bid for the presidency once again.

Regarding his current arrest in Georgia, like most of his co-defendants, Trump quickly arranged bail, posting $200,000 with the assistance of a local bail bonds company. He also agreed to release conditions, which include refraining from using social media to attack co-defendants and witnesses in the case.

Trump left his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and arrived in Atlanta via his private plane. Accompanied by his entourage, he went to the Fulton County Jail for his arrest and then returned to the airport. Before boarding his plane, Trump briefly spoke to reporters, insisting that he had done nothing wrong and claiming that he was the victim of electoral interference.

Before turning himself in, Trump replaced his top Georgia lawyer with Steven Sadow, an Atlanta-based attorney known for his specialization in white-collar criminal defense. Sadow accompanied Trump to the Fulton County Jail.

On the same day, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested an October 23 trial date for the voter subversion case against Trump and his 18 associates. Trump’s lawyers opposed this proposed trial date and indicated their intention to separate his case from that of co-defendant Ken Chesebro. Legal experts have expressed doubt about the feasibility of starting the trial in six months, as Willis has indicated a desire to try all 19 defendants together. Trump and his co-defendants are expected to introduce pre-trial disputes that could lengthen the process.

The trial schedule is further complicated by another case against organized crime brought by Willis, which has seen delays despite a court order to expedite the process. Willis has requested that the 19 defendants be arraigned next month.

As the legal battles continue, Trump’s criminal charges will potentially coincide with his presidential campaign in 2024, adding an extraordinary and unprecedented dimension to the political landscape.