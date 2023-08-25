Nicaraguan Government Revokes Legal Status of Jesuit Association

The Nicaraguan government has revoked the legal status of the Nicaraguan Society of Jesus Association. The Ministry of the Interior issued a ministerial agreement stating that the non-profit organization failed to meet its legal obligations, specifically by not submitting financial statements for the fiscal years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

In an official publication, La Gaceta, the ministry ordered the cancellation of the association’s legal status. The Nicaraguan Society of Jesus Association had been registered with the ministry since 1995. The association was required to provide detailed financial information, including breakdowns of income and expenses, trial balance, and details of donations, which it failed to do.

As a result of this cancellation, all movable and immovable property belonging to the Society of Jesus will be transferred to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic for the State of Nicaragua. This move indicates a significant shift in the government’s treatment of the Jesuits, raising concerns about religious freedom in the country.

This decision follows the recent confiscation of the facilities of the Central American University (UCA), also affiliated with the Jesuits. The Tenth Penal District of Courts of Managua labeled the UCA as a “center of terrorism” and accused it of treason and violating the constitutional order. However, the UCA strongly denies these allegations, describing them as baseless and unfounded.

The conflict between the Nicaraguan government and the UCA has stirred international reactions, with the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Colombia issuing a statement urging the government to stop the constant harassment and siege of the Central American University.

On the other hand, the United States Department of State responded to these developments by imposing sanctions on 100 Nicaraguan government officials. The US government considers the government’s actions as a form of persecution against Catholic institutions within the country.

In response to the government’s revocation of their legal status, the Society of Jesus released a statement describing the decision as “unjustified.” The statement called on the government to stop repressing the Jesuits and respect their freedom and integrity.

The latest actions against the Jesuits and other Catholic entities have raised concerns about the erosion of religious freedom and the overall climate of repression in Nicaragua. The international community will be closely monitoring the developments in this situation.

