News

Former provincial minister Liaquat Shabab passed away

Nowshera: Former provincial minister Liaquat Shabab passed away due to heart attack, he was shifted to the hospital after complaining of heart attack in the past days where he left this world today after being in the struggle of life and death for three days. . According to sources, Liaquat Shabab will be buried in his native graveyard in Nowshera Cantt.
Liaquat Shabab was elected MPA on the platform of People’s Party in 2008, serving as President of People’s Party Peshawar Division.

