Former world skating champion Luz Mery Tristán murdered in Colombia

Former world skating champion Luz Mery Tristán murdered in Colombia

The Colombian skater Luz Mery Tristán, who was world champion in 1990, was murdered early this Sunday in a condominium in Cali (southwest), a crime for which her partner was arrested.

Tristán, 60, was shot several times, allegedly by her boyfriend, who shot at the police when they arrived at the scene.

The couple of the former world skating champion Luz Mery Tristán would be responsible for the crime. | Photo: Web

Public figures in Colombia lamented the murder of Luz Mery Tristán

“With a broken heart and with deep sadness, I receive the murder, the news of the murder of Luz Mery Tristán, a true skating legend and an example of perseverance and sports passion,” the governor of Valle, Clara Luz, said on social networks. Roldan.

The governor added: “Today Colombian sport is in mourning for this tragic loss, the victim of an irrational man who ended his life, and from whom I ask justice, the Prosecutor’s Office, to proceed with the investigation so that he receives the maximum sentence. possible”.

For his part, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Twitter that “apparently we are facing a feminicide. How unfortunate the murder of Luz Mery Tristán, the skater who accompanied the existence of Colombians in recent decades to give it shine.

Governor Roldán recalled that Tristán was “the first world skating champion in Colombia, but also the inspiration for many boys and girls to become world champions like her, and Colombian skating is today the power it is.”

The former president of the Colombian Skating Federation Carlos Orlando Ferreira regretted what happened to the athlete and remembered her as a “skating pioneer, enterprising woman.”

Luz Mery Tristán was born in Pereira but after a few years her family moved to Cali where she grew up and began to practice skating, a sport in which she achieved the greatest achievements for the country.

She was the first to win a world skating championship for Colombia and she did it in 1990 in the 5,000-meter event in Bello, a town in the department of Antioquia.

Among his other achievements, the gold he won in the 5,000 meters at the Pan American Games in Indianapolis (USA), where he also climbed the podium for bronze with the relay team, stands out.

Light Mery Tristán | Photo: Instagram

In addition to skating, Tristán was one of the pioneers of cycling in Europe. She was part of the team that ran the Tour de France in 1986, without achieving the results she would have wanted.

After retiring from sports activity, he started private businesses such as a sportswear brand and created a skating school in Cali that bears his name.

World champions such as Daniela Mendoza, Rommy Muñoz, Sebastián Garcés and Johana Viveros were trained there.

With information from the Caribbean

