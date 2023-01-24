During the Spring Festival, Fujian Peking Opera Company held a flash mob performance with the theme of “Everyone Sings Red Classics and Learns from Traditional Classics”.Photo courtesy of Fujian Peking Opera Theater

China News Service, Fuzhou, January 23 (Reporter Liu Kegeng) Enjoy the “blessing” atmosphere during the new year, and watch the “blessing” drama in the New Year. On the 23rd, the second day of the first lunar month of the Chinese Lunar Year of the Rabbit, Fujian Peking Opera Theater’s classic traditional play “Suo Lin Nang” was broadcast online to celebrate the new year.

“Build a seven-star stove, cook three rivers in a copper pot. Set up a table for the eight immortals, and entertain the sixteen parties…” On the first day of the first lunar month, the Fujian Peking Opera Theater held the “Red Classics, Everyone Sings the Tradition” in scenic spots such as Fuzhou Sanfang Qixiang and West Lake Park. A flash performance with the theme of “Everyone Learns the Classics”. While the actors brought wonderful performances, they also interacted with the audience. The familiar melody of “Shajiabang Wisdom Fighting” sounded, attracting everyone to hum along.

During the Spring Festival, Fujian Peking Opera Company held a flash mob performance with the theme of “Everyone Sings Red Classics and Learns from Traditional Classics”.Photo courtesy of Fujian Peking Opera Theater

Sun Jinmei, head of the Fujian Peking Opera Theater, said that under the guidance of the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, during the Spring Festival, the theater will carry out “Fujian Good Show” performances to celebrate the New Year in various forms, both online and offline. Actors meet audiences in theaters, scenic spots, and neighborhoods, enriching the cultural needs of the people for festivals.

According to reports, on the third day of the first lunar month, the Fujian Peking Opera Theater will also participate in the “Opening the Door to Welcome the Spring” public welfare performance by the troupe of the Fujian Provincial Art Academy held at Fuzhou West Lake Fuming Theater. During the Spring Festival, the theater held an online exhibition of “Fortune Sees Good Shows” to celebrate the New Year, presenting classic plays such as “Dragon and Phoenix Blessings”, “The Lock Lin Bag”, “Red Maned Horse”, and “The North Wind Is Tight”.

Fujian Peking Opera Company’s classic traditional play “Suo Lin Nang” was shown online.Photo courtesy of Fujian Peking Opera Theater

The Fujian Peking Opera Troupe was originally a Peking Opera Troupe of the Political Department of the Sanye 10th Corps of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. It was born in 1948 in the smoke-filled battlefield of the Huaihai Battle. For more than 70 years, Fujian Peking Opera Theater has created a large number of excellent works in different historical periods, and has won various important national art awards many times. (Finish)