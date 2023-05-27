Home » Four members of a family were found dead in Engativá
Four members of a family were found dead in Engativá

On the afternoon of this Thursday, May 26, the Police found four lifeless people inside a house located in the Las Ferias neighborhood of the town of Engativá. The above, after the calls made by local residents.

According to a first report made by the authorities, the deceased are three adults and a girl, who would have been trapped inside the house. The cause of death of the four people was preliminarily determined, they would have inhaled gas after a leak in their home.

The event would have occurred around two days ago, however, until this Friday the family’s neighbors would have noticed what happened. At the moment, the authorities have arrived at the scene to carry out the removal of the bodies and clarify what happened.

