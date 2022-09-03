“The citizens are right, there is too much politics. We need to take concrete issues and we are working in the Draghi government for a provision on bills, both for businesses and for families, because it is not possible for a family with a low income to you find a quadrupled bill “. Thus the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschiniin Naples for the presentation of the candidates of the Democratic Party in the Campania colleges.

And on the possibility of an energy rationing plan, the Minister of Health Speranza replies: “We will evaluate this, all European countries are showing signs of greater attention, which I believe is right in the use of energy”.

“M5S brought down the government for convenience”

“It happened so quickly that things are forgotten – underlined Franceschini speaking of the M5S – Now, in these days, with the expensive bills, the expensive energy, the war in Ukraine all the problems that this autumn will bring was need a stable government in office. Draghi would have had a natural deadline in March, so he could have governed the country well. “

“The 5 stars have a huge responsibility, together with the right, for having brought down this government for a calculation of convenience and this thing unfortunately cannot be forgotten”, he stresses.

“Right-wing slogans fool people”

“I would like it to be an electoral campaign made by serious people – said the minister – not people who launch slogans about things that are impossible simply to gather support and do not make commitments for the country. I see the slogans of the right, they are absolutely demagogic slogans that aim only to cheat people “.

“We are carrying out a serious campaign – added Franceschini – we present ourselves on the basis of the work done and the things we want to do for the country, in particular by placing a central role in the South. This is also why I asked and I am a candidate in Naples: in the solution of the problems of the South not only the problems of this land are solved, it is the condition for having a competitive Italy. The growth of the South and the creation of jobs is what can save the Italian economy. So it is a national commitment that we must carry on day after day and we will do it “. Asked about the reasons for his candidacy for the Senate in the plurinominal college of Naples and its province, Franceschini replied: “I am committed to representing the problems of this land in Parliament. I have worked a lot in recent years as a Minister of Culture, very directly on Naples and Campania, I also believe with collective results, and therefore I come not only with the basis of what I am committed to doing but also of what I have done “.