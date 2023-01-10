Great emotion, between Belluno and Mestre, for the death of Manlio Millo. The funeral of the 56-year-old runner from Belluno, who died of a heart attack on Sunday afternoon a few meters from the finish line of the “Corsa della Bora” in Trieste, will be celebrated on Friday, at 3 pm, in the Mestre parish of San Paolo Apostolo, in via Stuparich. Meanwhile, many demonstrations of affection came to his wife Francesca, who among other things was in the race with him and was the first to rescue him and his son Davide.

The Venicemarathon Ssd, the company for which he was a member, remembered him with a post on his Facebook profile: «Today is a very sad day for all of us: Manlio Millo, one of us, a teammate, has left us a friend. The Venicemarathon Running Team and the whole Venicemarathon gather around his wife Francesca, their son Davide and the whole family in this moment of immense pain and extend their deepest condolences. Hello Manlio we want to remember you like this ». And below a series of photographs, which portray him happy, while he cultivates his passion for walking.

The message from the manager Matteo Pinton was also very heartfelt: «Dear Manlio, the life that I love, made up of sports and loyal friendships, sometimes like yesterday, comes dressed in a dress of dramatic suffering. But, as in the marathon, by supporting your beloved Francesca, we will go ahead and aim for our next goals, remembering your virtues such as kindness, discretion and availability, which have always distinguished you. Hi dear Manlio, rest in peace my friend».

Manlio Millo worked as a pharmaceutical consultant in the Venetian area and was the son of Omero, teacher and San Martino prize.