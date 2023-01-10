The race that will start on August 26 from Barcelona and will end on September 17 in Madrid has been presented. In addition to the mountain stages scheduled, 39.6 km timed: 14.6 for teams, 25 for individuals

Aubisque and Tourmalet on stage 13, Angliru on stage 17. These will be the two queen stages that could decide the 2023 Vuelta a España presented today. Starting from Barcelona on 26 August and arriving in Madrid on 17 September, the successor in the red jersey of Remco Evenepoel, the great ruler of the 2022 edition, will have to overcome these two days in addition to 39.6 km in the time trial: 14.6 in the opening teams in Barcelona, ​​25 in the tenth stage of Valladolid.

Go up — After the ascent of Mantjuic – mid-stage – in the second stage, the first uphill finish is expected in the third stage: Suria-Arinsal.Andorra of 158.5 km with the Coll d’Ordino (first category climb) at 20 about km from the arrival. The sixth stage (La Vall’d’Uixo-Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre, 181.3 km) also finished uphill, with the finish line in Alto de Javalambre at 1950 metres. Busy day also in the eighth stage: Denia-Xorret de Catì. Costa Blanca Interior of 164.8 km with one gpm of third, three of second and one of first category. But for those with classification ambitions, beware of the unexpected: the twelfth stage (Ivega-Saragoza, 165.4 km) could reserve strong winds for the peloton.

Space for sprinters — There will be opportunities for sprinters. For fast wheels, the occasion could reach the fourth stage with the finish line in Tarragona, the seventh in Oliva and the nineteenth in Íscar before the final catwalk in Madrid. Instead, the twentieth stage (Manzanares el Real-Guadarrama, 208.4 km) is expected to be eventful: 4000 meters of difference in altitude divided into 10 third-category mountain grands prix.

The stages — 26/8, 1st: Barcelona-Barcelona, ​​14.6km (team time trial)

8/27, 2nd: Mataró-Barcellona, ​​181.3 km

28/8, 3rd: Súria-Arinsal.Andorra, 158.5 km

29/8, 4th: Andorra La Vella. Andorra-Tarragona, 183.4 km

8/30, 5th: Morella-Burriana, 185.7 km

31/8, 6a: La Vall d’Uixó-Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory, 181.3 km

1/9, 7a: Utiel-Oliva, 188.8 km

2/9, 8a: Dénia-Xorret de Catí. Costa Blanca Inland, 164.8 km

3/9, 9a: Cartagena-Caravaca de la Cruz, 180.9 km

5/9, 10a: Valladolid-Valladolid, 25 km (chronology)

6/9, 11a: Lerma-La Laguna Negra. Vienna, 163.2 km

7/9, 12a: Ólvega-Zaragoza, 165.4km

8/9, 13a: Formigal. Huesca La Magia-Col du Tourmalet, 134.7 km

9/9, 14th: Sauveterre de Béarn-Larra-Belagua, 161.7 km

10/9, 15th: Pamplona-Lekunberri, 156.5 km

12/9, 16a: Liencres Playa-Bejes, 119,7 km

13/9, 17a: Ribadesella/Ribeseya-Altu de l’Angliru, 122,6 km

14/9, 18a: Pola de Allande-La Cruz de Linares, 178.9 km

9/15, 19th: La Bañeza-Íscar, 177.4 km

9/16, 20th: Manzanares el Real-Guadarrama, 208.4 km

17/9, 21a: Hipodromo de la Zarzuela-Madrid. Landscape of Light, 101 km

January 10, 2023

