The reporter learned from the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Gui’an, Guiyang, that from 12:00 on September 9 to 12:00 on September 10, Guiyang City added 160 new positive infections, an increase from the previous day.

Liu Lan, deputy mayor of Guiyang City, said that following the release of static management in some areas of Baiyun District and Guanshanhu District, at 20:00 on September 9, there was an orderly flow in Xifeng County and Kaiyang County. At 7:00 am and 12:00 noon today, the orderly flow of Qingzhen City and parts of Wudang District and Xiuwen County was resumed respectively. The results of the city’s anti-epidemic stage continued to expand, which will give us confidence and encouragement to win our final victory. morale.

“It can be seen from the recent reports that the number of new positive infections in a single day in our city has increased significantly in the past two days, the social situation has not been cleared, the risk of transmission is still there, the epidemic prevention and control is still in a critical period, and it is far from the time to relax. , I hope that the general public will continue to strictly implement relevant control measures in accordance with the requirements of zoning, classification and classification management.” Liu Lan said. (China Daily, Guizhou reporter station)

