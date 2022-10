Global Current Affairs

49uJM1h3z9a article Indonesian president orders compensation to families of victims of fan clashes world.huanqiu.com

49uJ3MgqWzj article Alert!Russian media: Lithuania announces expulsion of Russian Chargé d’affaires in Lithuania world.huanqiu.com

49uIxcSyH2W article Peskov: Negotiations on Russia-Japan peace treaty impossible under current circumstances world.huanqiu.com

49uJAX3WrfH article Japan will deliver a set of air defense radar to the Philippines, experts: plotting to monitor the Bashi Strait against China mil.huanqiu.com

49u1I2tvb8W article He didn’t become a pilot in high school, and now this 25-year-old master’s student has fulfilled his dream of the navy mil.huanqiu.com

49rFkfOvbqk article Indian media: India’s new chief of defense staff is an “expert on China affairs” oversea.huanqiu.com

49uIg9JAmzz article Announcement of the activity track of 1 new confirmed case in Luliang, Shanxi china.huanqiu.com

49uIbxpFgqt article From 8:00 to 18:00 on October 3, Hangzhou added 2 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, which were detected at centralized isolation points china.huanqiu.com

49uCDWAB2YL article “I’m drinking medicinal wine, so it can’t be counted as drunk driving, right?” society.huanqiu.com

49u92We5hZe article Man’s stroke in the middle of the night, police searched for 2 hours society.huanqiu.com

49ofnODkGOo article Editorial: Europe should have the courage to face the problems behind the “turn to the right” opinion.huanqiu.com