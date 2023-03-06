(Photo courtesy of BGF)

The convenience store industry is attracting attention by offering unique gifts and collaborations with popular characters targeting MZ generation customers in celebration of the upcoming White Day. The convenience store industry has previously enjoyed the effect of increasing sales by introducing character products on Valentine’s Day.

According to the industry on the 6th, CU will introduce more than 40 unique collaborative products with popular brands on White Day. CU recorded a sales growth rate of 33.8% compared to the previous year through event products on the first Valentine’s Day since Endemic in February.

Accordingly, on White Day, the ‘Damgomie’ collaboration series will be presented. Damgomi is a mischievous bear character created by famous Japanese creator Nagano. Using this, Damgom will release 10 different types of goods planning sets with keyrings and stickers.

CU also prepared a collaboration product with ‘Kim’s Fruit Shop’, which is famous as a ‘hip’ fashion brand among customers in their teens and twenties. Mr. Kim’s Fruit Shop is a mobile clothes shop that carries T-shirts printed with real pictures of various fruits on a small truck and sells products like a fruit truck.

In addition, in cooperation with Warner Bros., an American film production and distribution company, it will release a tin case containing key rings of famous characters such as Tom and Jerry, Tweety, and Bugs Bunny at random. When purchasing two or more of the event products, you can get up to 50% discount if you pay with NH Nonghyup Card or Hana Card.

(Photo courtesy of GS Retail)

GS25 will carry out crossover marketing with the character ‘Cjanggu’ and the hip sensibility fashion brand ‘Balansa’. The flagship store ‘Doorto Seongsoo’ in Seongsu-dong, Seoul opens a pop-up store and presents limited edition goods and White Day gift sets in a three-way collaboration. The limited edition goods consist of products such as short-sleeved T-shirts, man-to-man T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and eco bags designed with the Cjanggu character and Balansa logo.

GS25 will also hold 1+1 and 2+1 discount events for about 200 products, including candies, jellies, snacks, and chocolates, to make White Day more abundant. Direct delivery within the ‘My Neighborhood GS’ app When ordering 10,000 won or more twice at a convenience store in my neighborhood, a hotel voucher, hotel meal voucher, and hotel towel are given as prizes.

(Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven)

Seven-Eleven introduces ‘Sanrio Characters’ products. Earlier, on Valentine’s Day, about 100,000 Sanrio character carriers were sold out early, and it is a product whose popularity has been verified. Accordingly, four types of Sanrio characters’ carriers were urgently airlifted and re-released as exclusive White Day products, and a new ‘Pom Pom Purin’ carrier was introduced.

You can also find over 10 Chupa Chups products that are indispensable for White Day, including ‘Hello Kitty’ products that have a wide range of enthusiasts from teenagers to 30s. In addition, ‘Line Friends Character Wine 4 Types’, which are good to use as party wines with lovers, family, and friends, has been prepared once again.

(Photo courtesy of Emart 24)

On White Day, Emart 24 offered jewelry and gold bars worth 3.8 million won as prizes. Presents are provided through a lottery among customers who purchase chocolates, candies, and jellies until the 16th. In addition, during the month of March, 1+1 and 2+1 events will be held for 180 types of products such as chocolate, candy, and jelly.

Emart 24 has prepared differentiated products as most of the perception that ‘White Day = candy’ is diluted. In collaboration with the love reality program ‘Heart Signal’, ‘Ravi’ mood lights, character stickers, a chocolate set composed of Ferrero Rocher, and two White Day special products in collaboration with ‘Kim Rabbit Stew’ are also sold.