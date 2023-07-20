From Futsal de Risaralda to the Colombian Sub 20 National Team

The young athlete Carlos Andrés Palacio Urrea, born in 2004 and an outstanding member of the Risaralda futsal team, was summoned to participate in the Colombian National Team microcycle in Barranquilla from July 23 to August 2.

The coach of the Risaraldense Futsal League, Esteban Suárez, expressed his satisfaction for the call-up of Carlos Andrés Palacio Urrea to the national team.

“We are very happy for the call and the call to the Colombian Under 20 National Team of Carlos Andrés Palacio Urrea, Risaralda player of the futsal team that is preparing for the national games. We hope that he does very well in the call, that he can finally be called for the competition that will be held in Venezuela », Esteban Suárez pointed out.

The objective of this microcycle is to prepare the national team for the next Conmebol Sub 20 futsal competition, which will take place in September in Venezuela. During these days, Carlos Andrés Palacio Urrea will have the opportunity to demonstrate his abilities on the field, and aspire to be part of the final team that will represent Colombia in said international tournament.

This opportunity represents a significant achievement for Carlos Andrés Palacio Urrea, who has been working with the Risaralda futsal team for three years and where he has achieved an outstanding performance. His participation in the Colombian Under 20 National Team is a recognition of his efforts and abilities, as well as an opportunity to represent Risaralda internationally.