Medicine Dominates as Most Popular Degree at University of Oviedo

Title: Medicine Emerges as the Most Popular Degree at the University of Oviedo

Subtitle: Over 90% of Applicants Choose Medicine as their First Option

The University of Oviedo, a renowned academic institution in Asturias, has witnessed a significant surge in the popularity of its Medicine and Health Sciences program. According to pre-registration data for the upcoming academic year, a staggering total of 4,710 young individuals have applied to study this coveted health degree. What is particularly striking is that almost 90% of the applicants, amounting to 4,220 students, have chosen Medicine as their first option – a percentage unmatched by any other degree program on offer.

Although the provisional figures are subject to change upon enrollment, it is estimated that 4,055 students would be unable to secure a place in the program, which has expanded its capacity to accommodate 165 students, 15 more than the previous year. Students aspiring to pursue Medicine at the University of Oviedo face daunting competition, as it boasts a cut-off grade of 13,300 out of 14, according to the recently published first award list.

The University of Oviedo has received a total of 38,430 pre-registrations for various degree programs. Among these, 13,462 students have listed the institution as their first choice, indicating their desire to study in Asturias. Out of these applicants, 12,684 belong to phase A, representing individuals who took the EBAU in July. Remarkably, 66% of these phase A applicants (8,427 students) hail from outside the region. However, it should be noted that not all pre-registered students will ultimately enroll at the University of Oviedo, as they have the option to apply to multiple universities across Spain. High-performing students, especially in the field of Medicine, are expected to secure admission to universities in their respective communities. Last year, approximately 90% of Asturian students remained at the University of Oviedo, while 25% of pre-registered students from abroad enrolled in the institution. Notably, students from nearby regions, such as Leon, Galicia, and Cantabria, are well-represented among the latter group.

It is important to clarify that the total number of degree applications does not equate to the number of students, as each individual can pre-register for up to six different programs in order of preference. For instance, a student interested in Medicine might also register for Nursing and Physiotherapy as alternative options. On average, students tend to list at least three choices, with many choosing not to utilize all six available slots.

After Medicine, the most sought-after degrees at the University of Oviedo include Nursing in Oviedo, Nursing in Gijón, Dentistry, Psychology, and Physiotherapy. These programs have garnered considerable interest, with pre-registrations exceeding the available spots for each. Moreover, a total of 19 additional degrees would be oversubscribed if all pre-registrations were to be converted into enrollments. These sought-after degrees encompass a diverse range of fields, including ADE, Biology, Biotechnology, Data Science and Engineering, Commerce and Marketing, Philosophy, Physics, Civil Engineering, Industrial Organization, Computer Software, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Speech Therapy, Early Childhood Education, Primary Education, Mathematics, and various double degree options.

Among the double degree programs, the newly introduced Computer Science and Mathematics program has emerged as the most in-demand, with insurmountable competition for its limited 10 available spots. The program attained the highest cut-off score of 13,348 at the University of Oviedo. Similarly, double degrees in Mathematics and Physics have garnered significant interest, with a substantial number of applications vying for the available 28 places.

Conversely, the Mining Technologies degree, previously offered by the Oviedo School of Mines, has seen a decline in demand. With only 38 pre-registrations, of which five are first choice, the program faces the prospect of having a measly five confirmed students. In the previous academic year, the program had ten enrolled students out of 45 available places. Other degrees with comparatively low demand include Geomatics, Geography, Online Public Administration and Management, Classical Studies, and Music History and Sciences.

The enrollment process at the University of Oviedo commenced on Monday and will conclude on September 25th. The second award list, along with its respective enrollment period, will be released on September 27th. The final list will be published on September 27th, with enrollment closing on October 3rd.

This news article highlights the overwhelming popularity of the Medicine and Health Sciences program at the University of Oviedo, shedding light on the extensive competition for limited spots. Moreover, it provides insights into the distribution of pre-registrations across various degree programs and emphasizes the impact of high-performing students on university enrollment patterns.

