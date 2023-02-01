From “home gate” to “factory gate”, Haining return-to-work through train helps migrant workers



Orderly return to work



January 31early morning,a carcontain4Migrant workersofprivate carArrived at Zhejiang Hengsheng Printing and Dyeing Co., Ltd., this isThis yearAfter the Spring FestivalHainingThe first through train back to work.4Migrant workersAfter settling the luggageabout to join the job,Start a new year of struggle。

“FromsichuanProvinceMianyang Cityset off, go throughMore than 50Hour,endAtexist0:50Back to Haining.”responsible for this receptiondeliverofThe driver, Master Pei, said，this is alreadyheNo.3 years involvedspringChartered car pick-up and drop-off during transportationComeMigrant workers return to workreturn to work。

During the Spring Festival this year, the number of people returning home has increased significantly, and the flow of people has increased.for post-holidayforeignMigrant workers returning to work，The traffic department of Haining City organizes passenger transport companies to start operationsBack to work through train，“Point-to-point” and “one-stop” solve the travel difficulties of migrant workers, help migrant workers return to work, and do our best to provide service guarantees for their safe return to work, stable employment, and continuous increase in income.

According to the person in chargeIntroduced, so farissued5 private cars, respectivelySailing to Sichuan、chongqing、Yunnan、Guizhouother provinceshas been centrally delivered180Out of nameComeMigrant workers return to work, and next, there will becontinueFind out travel needs for returning to work，according toThe travel service requirements of “door to car door, car door to factory door” are for those who are willing to travel back to work in a concentrated manner.enterpriseProvide services，It lasts until the fifteenth day of the first lunar month.