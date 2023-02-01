Home News From “home gate” to “factory gate”, the Haining return-to-work through train helps migrant workers return to work in an orderly manner
From "home gate" to "factory gate", the Haining return-to-work through train helps migrant workers return to work in an orderly manner

From "home gate" to "factory gate", Haining return-to-work through train helps migrant workers

Orderly return to work

Orderly return to work

Release date: 2023-02-01 15:47

Source of information: Haining Transportation Bureau

January 31early morning,a carcontain4Migrant workersofprivate carArrived at Zhejiang Hengsheng Printing and Dyeing Co., Ltd., this isThis yearAfter the Spring FestivalHainingThe first through train back to work.4Migrant workersAfter settling the luggageabout to join the job,Start a new year of struggle

FromsichuanProvinceMianyang Cityset off, go throughMore than 50Hour,endAtexist0:50Back to Haining.responsible for this receptiondeliverofThe driver, Master Pei, saidthis is alreadyheNo.3 years involvedspringChartered car pick-up and drop-off during transportationComeMigrant workers return to workreturn to work

During the Spring Festival this year, the number of people returning home has increased significantly, and the flow of people has increased.for post-holidayforeignMigrant workers returning to workThe traffic department of Haining City organizes passenger transport companies to start operationsBack to work through train“Point-to-point” and “one-stop” solve the travel difficulties of migrant workers, help migrant workers return to work, and do our best to provide service guarantees for their safe return to work, stable employment, and continuous increase in income.

According to the person in chargeIntroduced, so farissued5 private cars, respectivelySailing to SichuanchongqingYunnanGuizhouother provinceshas been centrally delivered180Out of nameComeMigrant workers return to work, and next, there will becontinueFind out travel needs for returning to workaccording toThe travel service requirements of “door to car door, car door to factory door” are for those who are willing to travel back to work in a concentrated manner.enterpriseProvide servicesIt lasts until the fifteenth day of the first lunar month.

