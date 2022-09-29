Caijing.com Auto News September 29, according to Beijing Daily, since the implementation of the new energy vehicle tax exemption policy, it has effectively stimulated the consumption potential of new energy vehicles. According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, from January to August this year, my country’s new energy vehicle sales reached 3.86 million, a year-on-year increase of 110%, with a market share of 22.9%.

From January to August this year, Beijing’s new energy vehicles were exempted from vehicle purchase tax of 1.871 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.37%, of which 358 million yuan was exempted from vehicle purchase tax in August, a year-on-year increase of 37.69%.

The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Taxation Bureau introduced that the extension of the implementation period of the new energy vehicle tax exemption policy will continue to stimulate the release of market demand, expand the consumption of new energy vehicles, and cultivate new economic growth points. Tax service, allowing taxpayers to quickly enjoy tax dividends.