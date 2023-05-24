From the ravages of time: American cars and their transience

The works show sections and details of motor vehicles, the size and transience of which the architect and photographer Ines Klausberger dealt with.

“Sleeping Giants” is the title of their exhibition, which alludes to the size of American automobiles and to a mountain range of the same name in Montana in the United States.

Klausberger’s photographic works symbolize the contradiction between loud, roaring petrol cars and the calm that arises from the standstill and transience of everything moving and dynamic.

Because her pictures are significantly larger than reality, close-ups, unusual details and new proportions emerge: ice plugs thirst out of chrome-plated exhaust pipes, a rain of flowers conjures up springtime on a bonnet, snowflakes stick to cold window panes. The “ravages of time” unwaveringly affect all technical achievements and leave traces of decomposition and corrosion.

The viewer is challenged to enrich Ines Klausberger’s pictures either with aesthetics or to face their limited time.

The pictures can be seen until July 1st, on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the cultural center is free. (loc)