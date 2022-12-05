Home News From the solar tree to pedal lights: the year of green Christmas
News

From the solar tree to pedal lights: the year of green Christmas

by admin
From the solar tree to pedal lights: the year of green Christmas

And also this Christmas “in flat” has turned the lights back on in the city, placed here and there until Epiphany like an ever thinner veil of make-up and this time also sustainable, eco, green, zero kilometre, zero impact, recyclable, time, low consumption or even zero consumption. During holidays restricted by the crisis and by the vortex of costs, the large Christmas trees in the square light up only if someone is ready to pedal downstairs to feed them, the children’s rides are carousels set in motion by mechanical energy of fake Santa Claus elves, the garlands become reflective to bounce the light of the street lamps as if they were the moon, the festoons seem…

See also  Ok to the 35 billion maneuver, income and wedge change: no VAT cut on bread and milk. Hypothesis to stop increasing fines

You may also like

The old man from Cordignano who had disappeared...

Rain and still high temperatures, unknown snow at...

Accident in Feltre with an articulated lorry, Feltrina...

Superbonus, the government closes to extensions: we only...

Beijing: Implement the “Quartet Responsibilities” Scientific and Precise...

Montalto Dora, vintage basketball for over 55s

Smart working, the extension to 2023 arrives for...

Sixty-year-old attacked and robbed at home in Casale...

Silvia Salis on the taxi in Genoa: “I...

Rain and snow in Friuli, but the sun...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy