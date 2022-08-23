Listen to the audio version of the article

The increases in energy prices (also) in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the surge in production costs and, in turn, in final prices, starting with those of raw materials, food goods – also basic necessities – and, last but not least, transport. What is taking shape is an increasingly inextricable intertwining. A difficult scenario, characterized by risks and uncertainties for families and businesses, with the latter increasingly overwhelmed by the flare-up in the prices of energy commodities (even oil and coal prices, notes CsC, have undergone significant increases, albeit with much more content of those of gas: respectively + 24% and + 122% in January 2022 compared to December 2019).

The crux of the growth in prices driven by the sprint of energy prices is therefore destined to remain the “number one problem” at least in the short term, certainly in the autumn that is now upon us. The feeling is that inflation has not yet peaked and that further increases may materialize in the coming quarters. Expensive life may not be a temporary phenomenon.

The executive, assured the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Roberto Garofoli, who spoke at the CL meeting in Rimini, is ready to intervene against the actual increase in the cost of living. «The recent increases in the prices of energy sources cause further concern. The government will continue in the coming weeks to monitor this situation and to move along the lines traced by the Head of State at the time of the dissolution of the Chambers ”.

But what are the solutions already in place that will intervene in the coming months to support those who will have to deal with inflation?

From September 2022 up to 60 euros for public transport subscriptions

As far as transport is concerned, for now the focus has been on interventions on excise duties to counter the rush in prices of petrol and diesel at the pump. But not only. Labor Minister Andrea Orlando explained that from September it will be possible for public transport users to request a mobility bonus. It is a support for students, workers, pensioners and for all those citizens who use public transport, on road and rail. The voucher can reach up to 100% of the expense to be incurred and is recognized, in any case, within the maximum value limit of 60 euros. The support is nominative and can be used for the purchase of a single subscription (annual, monthly or relating to several months) to be purchased in the month in which it is requested and obtained: the validity period of the voucher is in fact limited to the calendar month of issue, even if you purchase an annual or monthly subscription starting from the following month. Each beneficiary will be able to request a “Transport Bonus” per month, by 31 December 2022 or until resources are exhausted (the estimated financial envelope is 79 million euros). Individuals who in the year 2021 have achieved a total income not exceeding 35 thousand euros will be able to access the bonus.