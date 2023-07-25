Home » Fucino Potato IGP Consortium new sponsor Avezzano Rugby – News
In the name of sport and territorial promotion, the new sponsorship agreement between Isweb Avezzano Rugby and the Consorzio tutela Igp Patata del Fucino.


A new bond to enhance the Marsican gastronomic excellence known throughout Europe and appreciated by companies in the sector. The Abruzzo club, last year among the protagonists of group 3 of the Serie A championship, will therefore bring the Consortium brand to Italian fields, renewing its commitment to contribute to the promotion and rediscovery of the Fucens area.


“We are really proud to have reached this agreement – explains the president of Isweb Avezzano Rugby, Alessandro Seritti – sport can be an exceptional driving force for territorial promotion and rugby, in particular, has always expressed a strong sense of belonging. The Fucino potato is known throughout Europe, like other food products that symbolize a region or territory such as, for example, the Tropea onion or the balsamic vinegar of Modena. It is an honor for us to carry this brand around Italy, we have studied a series of initiatives that will contribute to giving it prestige”.


“Taking the field with Isweb Avezzano Rugby is exhilarating – replies the president of the Consortium, Rodolfo Di Pasquale -. The club believed a lot in this project and their enthusiasm was contagious, I’m sure that together we will be able to achieve great satisfaction. Among the objectives of our Consortium there is, in fact, that of once more clearing this brand, already known in Italy and abroad, but doing it through a local sporting reality, esteemed and virtuous like this one, is added value”.

